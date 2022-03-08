DENVER (KDVR) — As gas prices are set to soar even higher and many stiff COVID restrictions are still in place in some countries, 57% of Americans will travel for spring break, which peaks during the last two weeks of March and lasts well into April.

Travel experts say that Cancun, Florida and Jamaica top the list for spring break travel.

Whether staying in Colorado or traveling out of the country, it’s a good idea to be prepared by carrying extra masks and sanitizer and checking Covid requirements at your destination.

“Travelers might be surprised to learn they still have to wear a mask on an aircraft, they still have to wear a mask on a city bus going to an airport,” AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley said.

Some countries require proof of vaccination. McKinley said travelers should schedule a time to take a COVID test before returning home “within 72 hours in order to get back into the United States. You will not be let back in, even as a U.S. citizen.”

Check the U.S. State Department for advisories, especially when traveling to Mexico, where there have been warnings about an increased risk of crime and kidnapping in some areas.

Rising gas prices are a consideration for those taking road trips.

“Given what’s going on with prices in the world right now, if you know you’re going to travel, buy now,” McKinley said.

Consider passport processing time for summer travel. The State Department said the wait is currently between 8 and 11 weeks. Travelers are encouraged to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

The program allows the U.S. Embassy at the destination to provide important information in an emergency.