DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for good news on your Monday morning, gas prices are going down in Colorado.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in our state is at $3.90, which is down 9 cents from last week, according to AAA.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.909
|$4.270
|$4.581
|$4.628
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.913
|$4.277
|$4.585
|$4.640
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.992
|$4.359
|$4.658
|$4.715
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.994
|$4.340
|$4.649
|$4.800
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.973
|$4.306
|$4.609
|$4.649
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.47 per gallon of regular fuel, which is up 7 cents since last week.
Where are the cheapest gas prices?
Here is a look at the 15 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:
- QuickTrip– Parker: $2.69
- Circle K– Parker: $2.69
- Loaf ‘N Jug– Parker: $3.19
- Everyday– Parker: $3.39
- Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.42
- Circle K– Bennett: $3.42
- QuickTrip– Bennett: $3.42
- King Soopers– Bennett: $3.44
- Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.49
- Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.55
- Circle K– Aurora: $3.56
- Costco– Parker: $3.57
- Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.57
- Costco– Arvada: $3.58
- Costco– Thornton: $3.59
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.69.