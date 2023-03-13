DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for good news on your Monday morning, gas prices are going down in Colorado.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in our state is at $3.90, which is down 9 cents from last week, according to AAA.

RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.909$4.270$4.581$4.628
Yesterday Avg.$3.913$4.277$4.585$4.640
Week Ago Avg.$3.992$4.359$4.658$4.715
Month Ago Avg.$3.994$4.340$4.649$4.800
Year Ago Avg.$3.973$4.306$4.609$4.649
AAA, 03/13/2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.47 per gallon of regular fuel, which is up 7 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 15 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

  1. QuickTrip– Parker: $2.69
  2. Circle K– Parker: $2.69
  3. Loaf ‘N Jug– Parker: $3.19
  4. Everyday– Parker: $3.39
  5. Love’s Travel Stop– Bennett: $3.42
  6. Circle K– Bennett: $3.42
  7. QuickTrip– Bennett:  $3.42
  8. King Soopers– Bennett: $3.44
  9. Sam’s Club– Evans: $3.49
  10. Murphy Express– Aurora: $3.55
  11. Circle K– Aurora: $3.56
  12. Costco– Parker: $3.57
  13. Sam’s Club– Aurora: $3.57
  14. Costco– Arvada: $3.58
  15. Costco– Thornton: $3.59

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.69.