DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for good news on your Monday morning, gas prices are going down in Colorado.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in our state is at $3.90, which is down 9 cents from last week, according to AAA.

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.909 $4.270 $4.581 $4.628 Yesterday Avg. $3.913 $4.277 $4.585 $4.640 Week Ago Avg. $3.992 $4.359 $4.658 $4.715 Month Ago Avg. $3.994 $4.340 $4.649 $4.800 Year Ago Avg. $3.973 $4.306 $4.609 $4.649 AAA, 03/13/2023

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is at $3.47 per gallon of regular fuel, which is up 7 cents since last week.

Where are the cheapest gas prices?

Here is a look at the 15 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in the state as of 7 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.69.