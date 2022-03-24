DENVER (KDVR) — The International Sportsmen’s Expo kicked off its four-day run at the Colorado Convention Center. That is good news for anybody who wants to explore the outdoors. It is even better news for those retailers trying to get back on the trail.

It may not be the sounds of the wild but for John Kirk who promotes the show, it is music to his ears. The ISE is back.

“I live for the show so I am happy,” Kirk said.

For many businesses bouncing back from retail-reducing restrictions is not really a balance, it is more of a crawl.

“Actually the most difficult thing is, especially for the product guys, is that there is no product available. So they have an incredible demand, but they don’t have any product,” Kirk said.

The ISE this year will not be as big as the pre-COVID shows, about 60% of normal, but Kirk said it’s a good start.

Randy Caranci owns E-Bike of Colorado. This is the first time he has ever been at the ISE.

“I think it’s the right venue for the people. E-bikes are very very popular right now so the people coming in you saw, you already have seen before it’s over,” Caranci said.

Robert “Smitty” Smith owns Colorado Mountain Hat Company in Fairplay. He has been selling at the show for 10 years. Sometimes he is a customer, too.

“I enjoy coming down, it’s four days, it’s quick, it’s easy, close. I come down and do it and I like to look at all the stuff that comes and think about maybe a trip,” Smith said.

They call the ISE the trailhead to your adventure, but for many businesses, it is also the trailhead to economic recovery.