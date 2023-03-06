THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police were investigating two scenes Monday night after someone opened fire in a Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot.

A nearby crash at 70th Avenue and Broadway is believed to be connected to the gunfire incident, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Police said officers were investigating the “disturbance” outside Sportsman’s Warehouse, on West 84th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m.

“Shots were fired during the incident, but no victims have been located as all involved parties left the scene,” the department said in a tweet.

Police have not said why they believe the gunfire incident and the nearby crash are related.

According to Colorado State Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was transported to a hospital.