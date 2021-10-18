Spooky Season: Halloween displays pop up across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is a few weeks away and yard displays are popping up across the state.

Some have opted for a display with pumpkins, scarecrows and lights. Others have decided to go with something a little scarier by using ghosts, fake blood, and characters from scary movies.

Inflated jack-o-lanterns in the yard under the tree. Credit: Getty Images

Getty Images

Is yours the scariest or maybe the most creative? We would love to see a picture of it. Share it to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button below this article.

If you’re looking for scary events to get you in the Halloween spirit, we have a full list of corn mazes from across the state.