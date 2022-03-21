DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says that a house fire on Sunday was caused by spontaneous combustion of organic material next to the house.

The fire started at 12114 Glasgow Ct. just before 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters rescued two dogs and one cat from inside the home. All three pets are doing okay, according to SMFR.

While it might not seem common, spontaneous combustion has caused other fires in the Denver metro area.

In July of 2021, a potted plant spontaneously combusted and started a fire at a house in Windsor.

In 2018, rags used to stain a deck were left out and spontaneously combusted, causing two homes to catch on fire.