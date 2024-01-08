DENVER (KDVR) — It’s official, Spirit Airlines will cease operations out of Denver International Airport with its last flight on Tuesday.

According to DIA’s website, the final Spirit flight to arrive at the airport will be coming from Miami. The final flight will arrive at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday.

The last departing Spirit flight is at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8, and it is headed to Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

Spirit cites ‘engine availability’ in Denver decision

In November, the ultra-low-cost airline announced that it would no longer be providing flights in or out of Denver. This isn’t the first time the airline discontinued its flights, it happened in 2004 and was revived in 2012.

This change will affect three routes to DIA: Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Miami.

Spirit Airlines released a statement following the announcement and said it would refund customers with reservations after Jan. 9.

“As we continue to learn more about how Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine availability impacts our fleet and operations, we’re forced to make some tough choices. After considering those constraints and the underperformance of our routes through Denver International Airport (DEN), we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue service at the airport, effective Jan. 9, 2024,” the statement reads.

Spirit Airlines thanked the Denver Department of Aviation for its decade-long partnership.

In a future move for the airline, JetBlue has made an offer to acquire Spirit Airlines, but the United States Department of Justice has sued to block the deal.