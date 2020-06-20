SPIN giving circle works to empower Black women in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Black women in Denver are celebrating the effort to empower their community through a unique philanthropic group.

The Sisterhood of Philanthropists Impacting Needs (SPIN) was founded in 2014. It is the first all-Black women’s giving circle in the Mile High City.

Nneka McPhee and Tanaka Shipp are founding members.

“We focus on Black women and Black girls in our community,” Shipp said.

Their giving circle works to pull resources together, by raising money, to bring about positive change.

They give to nonprofits that focus on empowering girls. Job and business coaching sessions are just some examples of what’s supported.

“[We’re] showing these young girls how to love themselves, but also giving them a path of what success could look like,” said McPhee.

The group raised $10,000 to support nonprofits in its first year (2014). Now, the 22 women who make up SPIN have succeeded by giving out grants to Black-owned businesses in Denver suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We really saw a need in [the] community,” Shipp said.

McPhee said the organization does more than provide funds.

“We’re also intimately involved in their work,” she said.

The goal, for organizers, is to take SPIN and replicate it in cities across America.