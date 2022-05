ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a messy situation on Interstate 76 Sunday morning.

Adams County Fire tweeted out about a multi-vehicle accident on eastbound I-76 at Federal Boulevard.

Pictures taken by the fire crews show a load of manure was dumped onto the highway.

Crews cleaning up a manure spill (Photo: Adams County Fire)

I-76 at Federal Boulevard was closed for an unknown amount of time but has since been reopened. Drivers were advised to take alternate routes as crews finished cleaning up.