ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died Tuesday in a crash with another car.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at East Arapahoe Road and South Waco Street. The office tweeted about the crash at 8:23 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist “hit another car while speeding.”

A family was in the other car and was not hurt, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Arapahoe Road. Traffic was diverted northbound on South Buckley Road.