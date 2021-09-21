Speeding driver kills Aurora married couple together for 25 years

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a speeding driver in Aurora killed a husband-and-wife, and they’re asking any possible witnesses to the crash to come forward.

The crash happened early Sunday morning near East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive.

Rosalino Gonzalez-Salinas was picking up his wife, Sandra Tapia-Cisneros, from work. The Aurora Police Department said another driver slammed into the couple, killing them.

The couple leaves behind three daughters.

“The responder said they were dead on-scene,” relative Ben Rhoton said. “But probably died on impact.”

Rhoton said the couple had been together 25 years.

“For them to be gone,” adds Rhoton, “it just makes the world a sadder place.”

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on 38th Avenue when they crashed into the couple as they made a left-hand turn from Windsor onto westbound 38th.

The other driver was taken to a hospital. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor with the suspect driver.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash-camera video of it to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Rhoton created a fundraiser for the family if you would like to help.