An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A speeding driver veered off the road Tuesday evening and crashed into a pedestrian in a nearby parking lot, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police responded to the crash about 7:15 p.m. at East Mexico Avenue and South Chambers Road, according to an Aurora police spokesperson.

Police said the pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The roads were expected to remain closed until midnight.