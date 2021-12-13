Speeding driver crashes into Adams County home, highlighting ongoing problem

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A speeding driver caused a series of crashes in Adams County, and neighbors say it highlights an ongoing problem in their neighborhood.

At 2 a.m. Monday, a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a parked car, hit some landscaping logs, went airborne, then crashed into a home at the corner of 80th Avenue and Patricia Drive.

Marian and Gregory Ashmore called the incident “traumatizing.” The Ashmores ran out to try to help and saw the driver get out of his car. He fled as soon as he saw police lights, they said.

The crash caused a loud boom and shook their home. One of their cars was hit. Their neighbors were forced from their home from the damage and a broken gas line.

They say similar crashes happen at all hours of the day and night.

“Our dog’s been hit, someone hit and killed their cat. People drive by like that every day. They don’t slow down,” Gregory Ashmore said.

The speed limit is 25 mph. Neighbors fear if something isn’t done to slow people down, someone is going to get killed.

“Now that it’s hit a house, what’s it going to take? A kid to get hit before they actually do something?” Marian Ashmore said.

“The society we live in, everyone is so reactive. We want to try to do something before something happens,” Gregory Ashmore said.

They said they tried to get speed bumps installed in the past, but they couldn’t get anywhere.

FOX31 reached out to the Adams County Sheriffs Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation. They are helping the neighbors get in touch with the right people to help them get a traffic engineering study done. We will continue to follow developments in this story.