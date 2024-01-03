DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans may have the “need for speed,” but state troopers need drivers to slow down. In 2023, the number one reason behind injury and fatal crashes was high speeds.

The Colorado State Patrol reviewed data from Jan. 1-Dec. 19, 2023. While speeding maintained second place as the leading causal factor of fatal and injury crashes during 2021 and 2022, it took the lead in 2023.

In 2022, the leading cause of fatal crashes was impaired driving and lane violations.

As of Dec. 26, troopers had investigated 2,722 fatal and injury crashes throughout the state that included speed as a factor. For 652 of those crashes, speeding was the leading cause, followed by lane violations with 611 crashes and distracted driving with 551 crashes.

“Speeding is likely the most disobeyed law in our nation because too many drivers want to ignore the relationship between driving the speed limit and road safety,” Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP, said in a release. “The solution to safer streets rests with each one of us. For drivers, our message is to be the solution to our traffic safety problem. Drive the speed limit and drive focused.”

Top 5 counties with speed fatalities in Colorado

Interestingly, only one Denver metro county was among the top five counties for speed-based crash fatalities. Adams County took the top spot, followed El Paso, Mesa, Pueblo and Mineral.

“Drivers often believe that speeding is okay for them because they have confidence in their own driving abilities,” Packard said. “The reality is that physics works the same for all of us. Speeding gives you less time to react to the unplanned and lessens the likelihood of you, your passengers, and anyone else involved walking away from a crash.”

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, as of the end of November, there had been 697 deaths from fatal crashes in Colorado during 2023. In 2022, there was a record total of 716 fatal crash deaths.

CDOT is also reporting 644 fatal crashes in 2023. Almost 31% of those crashes involved an impaired driver.