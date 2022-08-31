GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greenwood Village Police Department is investigating after a driver crashed into a building near the Cherry Creek school campus and then multiple people got out of the car and ran toward the campus during dismissal.

It happened on Tuesday around 3:57 p.m. Police said they were near East Chenango Avenue and South Beeler Street conducting traffic enforcement while Campus Middle School and Cherry Creek High School were dismissing for the day.

During the traffic enforcement, officers noticed a vehicle traveling at a high speed on East Chenango Avenue as students were walking toward the crosswalk.

Police said they started driving toward the vehicle and then watched it lose control and crash into a house. After the crash, police said multiple people got out of the vehicle and ran toward the Cherry Creek school campus.

Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School, and Belleview Elementary School were all placed on secure perimeter during the incident.

Campus Middle School was placed on lockdown as officers chased after the suspects. Police said multiple suspects were quickly captured outside of the school buildings.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said they are still working to confirm all suspects have been accounted for.

No suspect information has been released.