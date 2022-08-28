DENVER (KDVR) – Two men were paragliding in Summit County Saturday morning when one of them went missing, and was later found dead.

The pair had taken off from Peak 6 near Copper Mountain Resort around 9 a.m. on Saturday. One of the men was paragliding while the other was speed flying, which is a sport similar to paragliding only it uses a smaller wing that’s designed for quick descents.

After launching off of Peak 6 ahead of the speed flier, the paraglider landed in the Far East parking lot at the resort. After landing, he noticed his speed flying partner had not landed, which was a concern due to the fact that a speed flyer would have likely arrived at the lot ahead of a paraglider, due to the difference in descent speeds.

He made several phone calls to his speed flying partner’s phone, but there was no answer. He then called 911.

Summit County Rescue Group Aug. 27 speed flying search effort (SCRG)

The Summit County Rescue Group was contacted shortly thereafter and at 10:29 a.m., a team of four was sent to the top of Peak 6 from the Breckenridge side to search for the missing man.

As crews searched on the ground, Flight For Life’s Lifeguard 2 helicopter provided air support, and would eventually locate the victim, landing a quarter of a mile from him.

Summit County Rescue Group, Flight For Life, Aug. 27 speed flying search effort (SCRG)

Once crews were able to hike down to him, they determined that was deceased. His speed wing was located nearby and was tangled up with the top of a broken tree top.

Rescue crews with SCRG and Flight for Life worked together to evacuate the body of the speed flier from the steep terrain before delivering it to the Summit County Coroner at roughly 6:45 p.m.

The identity of the man has not been released but we will update this story with that information once it has been released by the coroner’s office.