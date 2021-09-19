Speed considered a factor in Aurora crash that killed 2, injured 1

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A crash early Sunday morning killed two adults and seriously injured another driver in northeast Aurora. Police are suspecting speed as a contributing cause of the accident.

Around 12:35 a.m., Aurora police responded to a report of a collision near the intersection of East 38th Avenue and North Windsor Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two occupants deceased inside a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the other involved vehicle, a Chevy Cruz, was also located and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic investigators believe the Chevy Cruz was traveling eastbound on East 38th Avenue. The Chevrolet Malibu was making a left-hand turn from North Windsor Drive to go westbound on East 38th Avenue. The Cruz then collided with the Malibu.

Investigators believe that the Cruz was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were also contributing factors.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoke to police, are asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.