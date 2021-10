DENVER (KDVR) – Denver officers said Saturday that speed is believed to be a factor in a crash late Friday night that killed a driver.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before midnight at southbound Interstate 25 and Belleview.

Police said the driver was going at a high rate of speed and attempted to changes lanes but lost control and crashed, ultimately ending up in the center median.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on scene.