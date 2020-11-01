Speed, alcohol/drugs believed to be factors in fatal multi-vehicle crash on US 285 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A multi-vehicle crash killed one man on westbound US 285 at Kipling Street just before midnight on Saturday, Lakewood police report.

A black Subaru WRX rear-ended a street sweeper on WB US 285 pushing the street sweeper into a three-cable center divide. The street sweeper then clipped another car heading eastbound on US 285 which pushed it back into the center divide.

The Subaru hit a guardrail, spun out of control and went airborne. The driver was ejected, the car rolled and landed on the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the street sweeper sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown.

The driver of the vehicle clipped by the street sweeper on EB US 285 was not injured.

Lakewood police believe that speed and alcohol/drugs were factors from the Subaru driver in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.