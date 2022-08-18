SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are looking for a place to go for a hike or just get away for a few hours, there is a spectacular spot right off of Interstate 70 where wildflowers are in full bloom and mountain views are aplenty.

The Herman Gulch trailhead is located just off of exit 218, west of Silver Plume.

The hike has a steep incline at the beginning and then it levels off for a while before getting steep again. There is a beautiful lake about 3.5 miles in.

Here is a look at photos taken by FOX31’s Dara Bitler on Aug. 6.

If you plan to park at the trailhead lot, be sure to get there early. On the weekends, the trailhead parking lot fills up quickly, with limited spots left after 8 a.m.

