Special tribute for Colorado veterans and law enforcement killed by impaired drivers

DENVER (KDVR) — As the pandemic prevents people from gathering in large groups, military families and organizations are faced with a difficult situation this Memorial Day weekend.

FOX31 was invited to capture a very unique ceremony, safely honoring military members killed in Colorado by drivers under the influence.

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving Colorado and the Honor Bell Foundation gathered only a handful of people to come to the Colorado State Patrol Academy for a special tribute for six unforgettable Colorado Veterans:

Detective Jeremy Stephen Bitner, Englewood Police Department and United States Army

Specialist Kale Daren Clay, United States Army

Senior Airman Kristopher G. Mansfield, United States Air Force

Brock Charles Severson, United States Navy

Senior Airman Michael Scott Snyder, United States Air Force

Trooper Taylor Joseph Thyfault, Colorado State Patrol and United States Army

Saturday is the fifth anniversary of the crashed that killed Trooper Thyfault.

