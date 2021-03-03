Special ‘Highway Speed Enforcement’ event in metro area Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a special highway speed enforcement event on Wednesday.

The message is simple: Speed kills.

611 people died on Colorado highways last year. Speed was a contributing factor in many of those crashes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Police said during the pandemic there have been fewer cars on the road but they have seen higher speeds.

Wednesday’s enforcement event will be taking place on all major highways in the Denver metro area.

Participating agencies include; Denver, Lakewood, Lakeside, Aurora, Colorado State Patrol, Greenwood Village and Wheat Ridge.