Spartan the boxer passes away after battling health issues

DENVER (KDVR) — Spartan, a dog from Westminster that suffered from starvation and emaciation in 2017, but recovered and was adopted, has passed away.

Spartan the boxer developed liver and thyroid issues that created a decline in his health over the past few months, according to a message from his owner to Ho-bo Care Boxer Rescue’s Facebook page.

Spartan initially came to Ho-bo Care Boxer Rescue with life-threatening ailments, including malnourishment and a foreign object that was blocking his bowels. Surgeons removed the object and began feeding him by tube to help him gain weight.

On Nov. 3, Ho-bo Care Boxer Rescue confirmed on Facebook that Spartan had “crossed the rainbow bridge.”

FOX31 reporter Greg Nieto was able to pose with Spartan before he passed away.

Spartan’s former owner was charged with animal cruelty and animal neglect in 2017.