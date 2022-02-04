Space exploration company Blue Origin hiring for Denver office

DENVER (KDVR) — There are a ton of exciting job opportunities in and around Denver, but some new job postings have been getting a lot of attention. Space exploration company Blue Origin is in the process of opening a Denver office.

According to a post on the company website, the Denver office “will support functions across Blue with a focus on program management, systems engineering, avionics, software, integration, and mission design in support of our launch vehicle and space systems programs.”

It’s unclear where specifically the office will be, but the Blue Origin website says “South Denver.”

There are currently about 50 jobs posted for Denver on the Blue Origin website. They range from software engineers and project managers to specialized jobs focused on propulsion, cryogenic fluids, and mission planning for the company’s New Shepherd and New Glenn spacecraft.

The company was founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000 and flew its first crewed mission in 2021. In addition to manned flights and orbital rockets, Blue Origin is developing a moon lander which it says will be ready in 2024.

Blue Origin joins a list of aerospace organizations in Colorado. Lockheed Martin is one of the state’s largest employers with offices up and down the Front Range, Ball Aerospace has offices in Broomfield and Westminster, and Aurora is home to Buckley Space Force Base.