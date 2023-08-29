DENVER (KDVR) — If you drive west from Denver for about an hour on Interstate 70, you will hit a small mountain town known for its casinos and hotels. Now, one of those hotel spas has been named among the best in the U.S.

USA Today’s 10Best combines a list of 20 nominees for contests that cover food, lodging and travel. Then, readers get to make the final decision and vote for their favorite picks.

Recently, USA Today made a list of the 10 best hotel spas where guests can indulge in luxury, wellness and serenity.

Colorado’s very own Spa Monarch at Monarch Casino Resort Spa was picked as the fourth best in the whole country.

According to USA Today expert Ava Roxanne Stritt, Spa Monarch is “one of the most complete luxury spas in the USA.”

According to the resort’s website, the spa offers an indoor infinity pool, jetted spas, aqua spas, respiration and light therapy, herbal steam rooms and their Laconium Lounge.

The Laconium Lounge came highly recommended by USA Today. It offers heated, contoured seating and warm floors that serve as an alternative to hot saunas.

The spa is accessible to anyone visiting Colorado as it’s just an hour’s drive from Denver. At the spa, guests will also see views of Black Hawk, a historical mining town.

While Spa Monatch claimed the fourth spot, these other nine resorts also made USA Today’s 10Best list:

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes – Orlando, Florida Sunny’s Spa and Beauty Lounge at The Seabird Resort – Oceanside, California Acqualina Spa at Acqualina Resort and Residences on the Beach – Sunny Isles Beach, Florida Spa Monarch at Monarch Casino Resort Spa – Black Hawk, Colorado Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa – Manalapan, Florida Rock Spa and Salon at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City – Atlantic City, New Jersey Kelly’s Spa at The Mission Inn Hotel and Spa – Riverside, California Leaf Spa at Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park – Chicago, Illinois The Spa at Old Edwards Inn and Spa – Highlands, North Carolina Spa Without Walls at Fairmont Orchid – Kohala Coast, Hawaii

Colorado places in the top 10 in a few other USA Today votes, including best brewpub, hot springs and dude ranch.