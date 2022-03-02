DENVER (KDVR) — Two residents say gunfire has increased in southwest Denver.

Kyle DeKramer said he heard gunfire Monday night from his South Newton Street Home.

“Some neighborhoods get owls,” DeKramer said. “You get 9 millimeters around here, you know?”

Gunfire can be heard on a recording of his surveillance system. DeKramer said the amount of gunfire he has heard has increased over the past six years.

A neighbor farther north on Newton Street has surveillance video of the same night in which gunshots are heard about the same time. A vehicle can be seen driving through the shot. That resident does not want to be identified.

He does ask: “What’s gonna happen next?”

Both men are asking for Denver Police to increase patrols. An email to Denver Police was not immediately returned for a response.