Southwest Colorado man allegedly murders his wife, flees to Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A southwest Colorado man is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder as a result of an alleged homicide that happened at an Ignacio home on New Year’s Eve.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they believe Damon Lamont Matthews, 43, murdered his wife, Rachel Phillips Mathews, 46, at their home in the 100 block of Romero Avenue on New Year’s Eve. Matthews then fled the scene and drove to the Denver metro area.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a traffic accident call in the 5000 block of South Kipling Street, in which Matthews was involved, and was subsequently placed into custody on New Year’s Day. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility.

The Ignacio Police Department requested the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) assist with the investigation and to process the crime scene.

Matthews is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Facility without bond. He will be transported to La Plata County in the coming days, according to the sheriff’s office.