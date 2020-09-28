Southern Colorado veterans host “vet bod car wash” for suicide awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS — Veterans in their shortest shorts raised money during a vet-bod car wash Saturday afternoon.

The group says a vet-bod is like a dad bod but with more knee and back pain.

This event was put on by 22 Until None and the War Council, a group of multiple veterans organizations who say they are stronger together.

22 Until None provides financial assistance, as well as comradery, for active-duty military members and veterans.

They say they are doing this because nobody is left behind, even in the days of COVID, and they are trying to bring awareness to a serious issue in a not-so-serious way.

Saturday they raised more the $3,500 going directly to vets in need.