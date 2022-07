EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue teams of El Paso, Teller and Fremont Counties had a special training day with their K-9s on Saturday.

The K-9s practiced air scenting, trailing and skills for detecting human remains.

In addition to practicing these vital skills, the K-9s had the opportunity to experience a traverse on a tyrolean and practice rappelling.

“It was a great time and resulted in lots of very happy and tired dogs,” said El Paso County Search and Rescue in a social media post.