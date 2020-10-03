Southern Colorado farm owners told Black Lives Matter donations prohibited

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (AP) — Two farm owners in southern Colorado who started asking customers for Black Lives Matter donations have sought legal advice after South Fork officials told them that asking for donations for any organization was not allowed on town property.

Sol Mountain Farm Manager Ike Manobla and his partner started asking for voluntary donations among their community members at the South Fork Friday Market.

Manobla said not everyone appreciated the conversations and the town notified the farm that asking for donations was prohibited.

Town administrator Dan Hicks told The Associated Press on Friday that he asked the farm not solicit after residents complained of being pressured.