Southeast Denver apartment fire causes severe damage, displaces several residents

DENVER (KDVR) — A fire in an apartment complex caused severe damage and displaced several residents in southeast Denver Monday night.

Denver Fire said the blaze started on the second floor and spread to the third floor of the Revive 9 Mile Station Apartment Complex located at 10800 E. Dartmouth Ave.

No one was hurt but residents scrambled and rushed out to avoid the flames.

One person at the scene told FOX31 a resident lost two dogs in the fire. A FOX31 crew spotted the deceased dogs at the scene.

Denver Fire said the incident is under investigation.

