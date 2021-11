PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – CDOT officials closed US 285 at County Road 43A, three miles north of Bailey due to a head-on crash with two fatalities confirmed.

The crash happened at mile point 225.

Witnesses tell police the crash was caused by someone driving recklessly. The occupants of the alleged reckless vehicle were pronounced dead on scene; The two occupants of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital, and their conditions have not been released.

#US285 (Hampden Ave) southbound: Road closed due to a crash at County Road 43A. US-285 at mile point 225 southbound is closed due to a crash. Expect delays and seek alternate route. https://t.co/LgxDGtNJq7 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 18, 2021