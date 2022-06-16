GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Both sides of I-25 have reopened after being closed for nearly an hour near Denver Tech Center.

CDOT first reported the closure of the highway between Dry Creek Road and Orchard Road around 12:30 p.m.

The closure was due to “a person in crisis” according to the Greenwood Village Police Department, but details beyond that were not released when the highway reopened around 1:30 p.m.

RTD’s lightrail through the area was also shut down in both directions for the same timespan but it has since resumed.