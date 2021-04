ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Arapahoe and Lincoln are now open following a crash this morning.

ACSO said the Dry Creek onramp to southbound I-25 will remain closed until further notice.

ACSO said the crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one was a truck, according to ACSO.

Two people were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.