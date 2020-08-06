Southbound I-25 reopens near Northglenn following deadly crash

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were completely shut down Thursday morning due to a deadly crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT says the crash happened after 1 a.m. near 104th Avenue. A pedestrian was crossing the interstate for an unknown reason and was hit by at least one vehicle.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash, according to a spokesperson with Northglenn Police Department.

CDOT said I-25 reopened at 6:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.