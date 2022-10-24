AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Southbound Interstate 225 was closed at 6th Avenue Monday morning due to a shooting.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that southbound I-225 was closed at the 6th Avenue exit. CDOT said the closure was due to police activity.

The Aurora Police Department was called to the area at around 6:44 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that victim reports mentioned the shooting was possibly related to road rage.

The highway was reopened a little less than an hour later after officers completed their investigation across the southbound lanes.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and footage showed traffic being diverted off the highway while emergency personnel walked across the interstate and investigated.

Officers walk across the southbound lanes of I-225 following a closure (KDVR)

APD said that they do not have suspect information available at this time.