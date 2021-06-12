Southbound Chambers Road closed due to crash

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: APD)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have closed traffic southbound on South Chambers Road at East Evans Avenue due to a crash.

Alternate routes are advised to stay out of the area.

This story will be updated with details and when the road re-opens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories