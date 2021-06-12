Southbound Chambers Road closed due to crash

DENVER (KDVR) -- An amber alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jayleel Jones who was in a black Kia with Colorado license plate BELLZ92 when it was stolen in the 900 block of Quebec Street by a white male in his early 30s with a shaved head, police say. The vehicle was last seen at 2:32 p.m. at 8th Street and Monaco Parkway.

Police say the vehicle has damage to the side door and tape on the rear hatch.