DENVER (KDVR) — A major restoration project that will bring hundreds of Denver area families out of a flood plane will see a big boost in federal funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The South Platte River Project spans Denver and Adams Counties. It will see $350M in funding from the US Army Corps of Engineers, to help expand the ecosystems that have been eroded over time along the South Platte River.

Colorado lawmakers, including Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, joined Denver Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate the investment Friday.

You can watch the on FOX31 NOW in the player above.