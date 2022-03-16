MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The recent acquirers of Casa Bonita have announced their intentions to celebrate their 25-year run with a concert at Colorado’s beloved Red Rocks, and you should move with haste if you want to catch the event.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre will house the “South Park: 25th Anniversary Concert” on Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. In addition to performances from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus and Ween are also slated for stage time during the celebration aimed at honoring the satirical cartoon program that has been rolling strong for more than two decades.

Snagging a ticket is expected to be a bit challenging so to help alleviate this struggle, AXS, in tandem with South Park Studios, is opening a registration window. The window will run from March 16 at 6:15 p.m. to March 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Plus fees, tickets are expected to cost more than $99, but according to the event page, signing up during this period is the route most likely to land you entry to the celebration.

If you are randomly selected during this process, then on March 23, you will be offered the chance to buy two tickets to the show.

Event organizers also have a warning for those planning to abuse this ticket-buying system, designed to lock ticket scalpers out of the process. According to the organizers, “anyone who attempts to violate the AXS terms of purchase will be removed from the registry.”

So in conclusion, if you simply must hear the dulcet tones of Mr. Hankee, the evergreen Cartman and the potentially abrasive presence of a Mecha-Streisand, then be sure to hop on the AXS app before March 20 at midnight to lock down your date with the residents of South Park.