South Park Hill home becomes Denver landmark

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

J. Roger Musick-designed house, 6400 Montview Blvd.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council designated a J. Roger Musick-designed home as a Denver’s 352nd local landmark.

The Spanish Eclecticstyle home, located at 6400 Montview Blvd., was built in 1936 by master builder Harry M. Bitman and architect J. Roger Musick.

The asymmetrical façade, stucco cladding with decorative brick, a tile roof with multiple levels and an elaborate chimney are features of this rare Spanish Eclectic home, according to city officials.

A Denver Landmark designation helps property owners preserve and enhance structures with geographical, architectural and historical significance.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories