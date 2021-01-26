South Park Hill home becomes Denver landmark

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council designated a J. Roger Musick-designed home as a Denver’s 352nd local landmark.

The Spanish Eclectic–style home, located at 6400 Montview Blvd., was built in 1936 by master builder Harry M. Bitman and architect J. Roger Musick.

The asymmetrical façade, stucco cladding with decorative brick, a tile roof with multiple levels and an elaborate chimney are features of this rare Spanish Eclectic home, according to city officials.

A Denver Landmark designation helps property owners preserve and enhance structures with geographical, architectural and historical significance.