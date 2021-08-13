‘South Park’ creators announce deal to buy Casa Bonita after restaurant’s bankruptcy hearing

DENVER (KDVR) – The creators of “South Park” made a major announcement this morning during a conversation with Gov. Jared Polis – they’re in the process of buying Casa Bonita.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have said that they wanted to buy the iconic restaurant in the past, but the owner had reported that he was focused on reopening and not looking to sell at the moment.

“As of about an hour ago, pending bankruptcy proceedings that have to happen in a couple of months, we’ve come to an agreement with the owner and we bought it,” Stone said.

The restaurant is famous for its cliff divers, sopapillas and reportedly not the greatest food in the world, but everyone comes for the atmosphere.

The restaurant has been in business since the 1970s and has been a staple place for gathering.

When “South Park” aired an episode highlighting the restaurant in 2003, it launched the restaurant’s reputation as an iconic Denver destination.

“We all love Casa Bonita,” Polis said “The one area that we’d all love to see an upgrade, I think I speak on behalf of everyone who patronizes Casa Bonita, is the food could be a little better.”