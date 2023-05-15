DENVER (KDVR) — You could drive around with a custom Casa Bonita or “South Park” license plate, and your money would go toward the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.
An auction for the one-of-a-kind plates was launched Monday. Participants can bid on the right to own and use one of the 17 plate configurations.
Here are the 17 plates up for grabs:
- BLCKBRT
- BRANIFF
- BUTTERS
- CANIBAL
- CAVE
- CLFDIVR
- CONEY
- CSABNTA
- GOCOWS
- HOTDOG
- JO3M4M4
- NVH386
- RANDY
- STHPRK
- TACOS
- TEAMUSA
- TOLKIEN
All the plates started at $100. Bidding will close on May 25 at 7 p.m.
A similar auction for “Star Wars” license plates closed on May 11, raising $8,600 for the fund.
The Colorado Disability Funding Committee provides grants to support disability application assistance and programs that offer resources for Coloradans with disabilities.