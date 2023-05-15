DENVER (KDVR) — You could drive around with a custom Casa Bonita or “South Park” license plate, and your money would go toward the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

An auction for the one-of-a-kind plates was launched Monday. Participants can bid on the right to own and use one of the 17 plate configurations.

Here are the 17 plates up for grabs:

BLCKBRT

BRANIFF

BUTTERS

CANIBAL

CAVE

CLFDIVR

CONEY

CSABNTA

GOCOWS

HOTDOG

JO3M4M4

NVH386

RANDY

STHPRK

TACOS

TEAMUSA

TOLKIEN

All the plates started at $100. Bidding will close on May 25 at 7 p.m.

A similar auction for “Star Wars” license plates closed on May 11, raising $8,600 for the fund.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee provides grants to support disability application assistance and programs that offer resources for Coloradans with disabilities.