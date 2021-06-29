South Metro firefighters simulate plane crash in three-day training exercise

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue will simulate a plane crash this week as part of a training exercise for responding to burn scenarios.

The “live burn” exercise began Tuesday night at Centennial Airport.

“It’s just like if you practice anything,” said Eric Hurst, with South Metro. “You’re gonna get better at it, and that’s exactly what we’re doing out here tonight.”

In this mock scenario, a discarded fuselage serves as a downed Learjet.

Hay and pallets are lit on fire to create a crash site.

Firefighters race to the scene, put out the fire then use K-12 Fire Rescue Saws to cut through the fuselage and attempt to rescue fictitious passengers on board.

The entire drill takes about 30 minutes.

The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen airport and responder capabilities and test communication among agencies.

Firefighters will conduct the same exercise Wednesday and Friday nights from 6-9 p.m.