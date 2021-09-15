Firefighter paramedic with 21-year career dies after battle with occupational cancer

DENVER (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue announced that Anthony Palato, a firefighter paramedic, passed away Wednesday after a battle with occupational cancer.

SMFR said Palato was diagnosed with an occupational cancerous tumor in 2017. Palato went into remission a few years ago until the cancer tragically returned.

Palato began his career with Sheridan Fire Department and later joined the Cunningham Fire Protection District in 2000. In 2018 Cunningham unified with South Metro Fire Rescue where he worked until he medically retired on March 1, 2021, according to SMFR.

“As a paramedic for 21 years, there is no doubt that Tony touched many lives and will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person with a true servant’s heart, he will be greatly missed,” shared SMFR.

SMFR said flags will be flown at half-staff at all SMFR facilities and badges worn by SMFR personnel will be shrouded until further notice.

“Tony was surrounded with a strong support network including his wife, their two daughters and his second family of firefighters,” shared SMFR.

Details of Palato’s memorial service will be announced by SMFR.