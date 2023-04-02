LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — With many people out enjoying the water and warm weather at Cherry Creek and Chatfield reservoirs, fire and rescue crews have been busy.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro Fire Rescue responded to two kayak rescues at Chatfield Reservoir over the weekend, and boating season has only just begun.

Lauren Ono with SMFR said once the reservoirs open, the water rescue calls start coming in.

“It is common for us to get called out once people are out on the water and the weather is nice,” Ono said.

They assisted CPW in this weekend’s kayak rescues.

“In both instances, the person did come out of their kayak. Thankfully, they were not alone and people did see it happen,” Ono said. “They were okay.”

CPW said 2022 was Colorado’s deadliest year on the water with 36 deaths. It’s something Ono said the department is hoping to avoid this year.

“You always want to check the weather before you go,” Ono said. “If it’s going to be a really windy day, it can be a little bit easier to tip over on a kayak or paddleboard.”

Ono recommends wearing a life jacket and never going out on the water alone.

If you do see someone who needs help call 911 immediately.

“The biggest thing for us is to remember exactly where you saw them last and we can use that information and that’s where we go first when we start our search,” she said.

Ono said they’re not sure what caused the kayaks to tip this weekend, but are thankful everyone is okay.