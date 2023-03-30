CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Low humidity and strong winds are prompting red flag alerts for much of the Front Range Thursday.

“Anything that causes heat, spark flame can definitely cause a fire to spread quickly and has a potential to grow faster,” South Metro Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Lauren Ono said.

SMFR Crews are staffed and on high alert given the conditions.

“If we do get a fire today, we are actually going to triple our response,” Ono said. “We’ll get more crews to the incident faster so we can contain and control the fire as quick as possible.”

South Metro Fire is asking Coloradans to download emergency alerts for both where they live and work.

National Weather Service’s definition of red flag warning

When it is warm with very low humidity and stronger winds move in, that combination raises the risk of fire danger.

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.

The red flag warnings expire at 8 p.m. Thursday and the Pinpoint Weather Alert team said high winds stick around for Friday with red flag warnings issued for part of the metro area and into the southeastern corner of the state.