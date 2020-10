DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue crews rescued a person who was trapped under a forklift Friday night.

About 8 p.m. Friday, SMFR said it was responding to 1750 E. County Line Rd., which is just west of County Line’s intersection with South University Boulevard.

SMFR said that when crews arrived at the scene, the person was communicative with them.

About 8:20 p.m., SMFR said the person had been extracted and was being taken to a hospital.