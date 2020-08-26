South Federal quiet, peaceful following changes aimed at increasing safety

DENVER (KDVR) — Major changes to traffic flow and increased police patrols on South Federal Boulevard seems to be working to curb violence along the popular corridor.

On Sunday, Denver police restricted traffic to just one lane in each direction on Federal between the Sixth Avenue Freeway and West Evans Avenue. The move was in response to multiple deadly and violence incidents in recent weeks.

“It’s a war zone. It’s just scary,” neighbor Monica Gautier told FOX31.

Gautier has lived just one block off of Federal for more than three decades. She says while Federal has long been a destination for cruising on Sundays, this summer it has turned violent.

“We don’t come out in the front yard. And we used to sit in the back. There’s gunshots in the alley,” Gautier said.

Neighbors were expecting more of the same Sunday ahead of the planned lane closures and increased police patrols.

“I tossed and turned for hours because I thought something was going to happen,” neighbor Robin Van Atta told FOX31. “And nothing happened.”

According to the Denver Police Department, there were no reported violent incidents along Federal on Sunday.

“Nothing. It was perfect,” Gautier said. “It was so safe you could walk across Federal if you wanted to. No gun shots. Not a single gun shot. Not a single person screaming and hollering. No tires spinning out.”

Neighbors told FOX31 they think the tactics to cut down on crime along Federal worked better than expected, at least for one night.

“We could sit outside. We could hear bugs chirping,” Gautier said. “It was like we had our old neighborhood back.”

DPD plans to keep up with increased patrols and temporary lane closures on Sunday evenings at least through the end of September.