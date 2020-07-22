South Adams Fire donates vehicle to Denver FD to help transport investigation dog ‘Cora’

DENVER (KDVR) – Cora, the Denver Fire Department’s (DFD) accelerant detection canine, is getting her own wheels on Thursday morning when Chief Todd Bower receives a donated emergency vehicle.



Accelerant Detection canines Randi and Cora

South Adams County Fire Chief Kevin Vincel will present the vehicle, designed to transport Cora to and from emergencies, during a ceremony at the Denver Fire Academy at 10 a.m. Thursday.

South Adams County Fire and DFD will now share the K-9 Unit and investigative team.

“Cora has proven to be an invaluable tool in the fight against crime by locating the evidence needed to help bring arsonists to justice,” DFD said in a press release.

Accelerant detection canines are trained to detect a variety of flammable liquids and support investigations and security efforts.

Join us tomorrow as Denver Fire receives a donated K-9 vehicle from @SACFD200 South Adams County Fire to assist DFD's fire investigation team. @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/ZsjJZzpfsS — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 22, 2020