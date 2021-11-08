Sources: Findings in officer’s shooting of Olde Town Arvada good Samaritan to be released

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County District Attorney is expected to release the findings of it’s Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation into the shooting death of Johnny Hurley in Olde Town Arvada this summer, sources tell FOX31 News.

Hurley was killed by police on June 21 after he had killed a gunman targeting officers in the Olde Town part of Arvada.

The attacker had shot and killed Officer Gordon Beesley, who responded to Olde Town for a report of a suspicious person. Hurley, who was inside a nearby Army Navy Surplus story, heard the gunshots and went outside and shot the gunman.

Officers then responding to the shooting saw Hurley holding a gun and standing over a body.

The district attorney’s office had a Critical Incident Response Team look into the shooting of Hurley, and the results of that are expected to be released today at 2:30 p.m., according to multiple sources.

After details of Hurley’s actions were released with the initial police investigation, Arvada Police Chief Link Slate called Hurley “a true hero” and said he “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

The DA’s news conference will be streamed live on FOX31 NOW. A live player will be added to this story about 15 minutes before it is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.